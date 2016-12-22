Adam Saleh Explains His Side of Delta Incident: ‘These People Were Literally Going Crazy’ – WATCH

YouTube stars and pranksters Adam Saleh and Slim Albaher sat down to explain their side of an incident which went viral yesterday in which they were removed from a Delta flight.

Shortly after the incident Saleh uploaded video to his social media accounts where his followers, who number in the millions, began trending #BoycottDelta.

Delta released a statement yesterday following an investigation saying that Saleh and his group “sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting.”

In a new sit-down Saleh insists that a group of passengers took it upon themselves to throw them off the plane because they were uncomfortable he was speaking Arabic to Albaher, which he says he did for a short moment after talking to his mother on the phone.

He says several passengers stood up and demanded he speak in English, citing the recent terrorist incident in Berlin, and overwhelming the captain when he came to where they were sitting to discuss the incident.

“We couldn’t even speak to the captain because these people were literally going crazy.”

Says Albaher: “People keep using the fact that we’re pranksters against us…I feel like this is the boy who cried wolf.”

Watch (new interview begins at 1:29 following clip of him being kicked off flight):