Anderson Cooper and His Partner Benjamin Maisani are Caring for Elephants in Myanmar

Anderson Cooper and his partner Benjamin Maisani are soaking up sun and scrubbing elephants in Myanmar, and sharing the adventure on Instagram.

They’re visiting the Green Hill Valley Elephant Camp.

According to its website, the camp has a wonderful purpose:

Green Hill Valley was founded in 2011 by a family with a history of working with elephants in the Myanmar Timber Enterprise (MTE). The focus is primarily on providing care for elephants that are no longer fit to work. The family realized that Myanmar elephants working in timber camps were in precarious situation as logging slows down due to a variety of factors. Another reason for starting the GHV camp was the desire to educate and share information with both local residents and foreign visitors.

In 2012, the family managed to hire several disabled elephants from the MTE and a five-year-old male was added in July 2012. Thanks to the income provided by visitors, elephants at GHV can enjoy their full retirement and receive the veterinary care they require.

