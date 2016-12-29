Towleroad

BREAKING: Towleroad’s Top 10 Plays and Musicals of 2016

Debbie Reynolds Died After Telling Son She Missed Carrie Fisher and Wanted to Be with Her

by Andy Towle
December 29, 2016 | 8:41am

2_reynolds

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds died at 84 on Wednesday afternoon, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60.

The L.A. Times reports:

Reynolds’ son, Todd, told media outlets that his mother was under stress over the death of her daughter and suffered a stroke at her home at about noon. Reynolds told him she missed her daughter and wanted to be with her.

On Tuesday, Reynolds had posted a statement on Facebook about the outpouring of grief about her daughter’s unexpected death.  Fisher, a well-known actress and author in her own right, died four days after suffering a cardiac incident on a flight from London back to Los Angeles.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Tributes are pouring in:

ABC7’s George Pennachio was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta with Reynolds’ good friend, the actress and dancer Ruta Lee, when news broke of her death. Lee had a few things to say about her friend:

Some other reactions:

(lead image: Facebook)

You Might Also Like