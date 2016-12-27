Gay Married Couple Enshrined in Mosaic Mural in NYC’s Newest Subway Station

NYC’s Second Avenue subway, a line that has been planned since the 1910s and under construction since 1972, is finally opening on January 1. Its stations features public art by Chuck Close, Vik Muniz, Jean Shin and Sarah Sze.

At the 72nd street station features a mosaic mural by Vik Muniz called “Perfect Strangers” which depicts “the different people that riders are likely to encounter on their daily commutes” according to the AP, and among them is the above picture of gay love:

That depiction of love between gay men is a rarity in public art, experts say.

“It was like winning the lottery,” Thor Stockman, 60, said of finding out that he and his husband of 3 ½ years, Patrick Kellogg, were going to be part of artist Vik Muniz‘s “Perfect Strangers,” a series of life-size mosaic portraits of everyday New Yorkers gracing the walls of the new subway station at 72nd Street. But “part of me wishes that it wasn’t a rarity, that it wasn’t remarkable.”

“They are just people you would expect to see,” Muniz, who divides his time between New York and Brazil, said in phone interview from Rio de Janeiro. “You would expect to see men holding hands.”

(photo: metropolitan transportation authority)