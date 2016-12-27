Towleroad

British TV Host Richard Hammond: I Don’t Eat Ice Cream…Because It’s Gay

by Andy Towle
December 27, 2016 | 11:15am

Richard Hammond

British TV presenter Richard Hammond, who co-hosts the Amazon Prime automotive series The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson and James May, is making headlines for remarks he made on the show suggesting that if you eat ice cream, you’re gay, and not really a man.

The remarks came as Clarkson showed off the interior of a Rolls-Royce and said, “The only problem is that in one of those, you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice-cream.”

Replied Hammond: “It’s all right, I don’t eat ice-cream. It’s something to do with being straight.”

Clarkson was taken aback that the audience applauded Hammond’s remarks.

“Are you saying everyone who likes ice cream is….?”, Clarkson asked.

Replied Hammond: “Ice cream is a bit, you know…but a grown man eating an ice cream, you know, it’s a bit….it’s that way rather than that way.”

“You’re saying all children are homosexual?” responded Clarkson.

Watch:

And Twitter is going to town:

