Tiger Woods Reveals His Xmas Alter Ego: ‘Mac Daddy Santa’

Tiger Woods has an interesting Christmas tradition. It involves sunglasses, a dyed beard, a baseball cap ringed in white fur, and going shirtless.

Meet “Mac Daddy Santa:”

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

His Twitter followers seem a bit confused, but perhaps Woods is just ahead of the curve, per this article from Inverse about how Saint Nicholas has become the sex symbol Americans agree on:

Santa foregrounds the idea of Daddy during the holidays, providing access to very traditional gender scripts or an easy way to flip them. He has become something rare, a sexually awakened older man that is willing to forgive naughtiness in others. He upholds tradition without shoving it down anyone’s throat. He is not only Daddy. He is a good Daddy.

“Santa gets some folks wet in their Christmas stockings,” Myers says. “A man confident enough to eat cookies and drink milk left by strangers is a man that’s confident in the sack.”