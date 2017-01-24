The Oscar Nominations are in: FULL LIST

Mat Staver: Pulse First Responders Underwent ‘Trauma’ Due to Possible Exposure to AIDS

Gay Kansas City Man Attacked at Gunpoint as Vandals Spray Car in Alleged Hate Crime: WATCH

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning and leading the pack was critical darling La La Land with 14 nominations, which ties a record with All About Eve and Titanic.

Barry Jenkins gay drama Moonlight, about three periods in a young black man’s life, received 8 nominations and Manchester by the Sea received six.

And Jenkins has made history, the HuffPost reports:

Barry Jenkins, the writer and director behind “Moonlight,” could become the biggest story of awards season should he nab Best Director at the 89th Academy Awards next month. His win would mark the first time a black man had ever done so.

But when the nominations were announced on Tuesday, Jenkins quietly made a little history along the way as well, becoming the first black writer-director to get nominated for not only Best Picture and Best Director but Best Screenplay, too.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, La La Land

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Viola Davis, Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

20th Century Women

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

BEST SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go, Moana

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

BEST SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

BEST SOUND MIXING

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Sing

Silent Nights

Timecode

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Man Called Ove

Land of Mine

Tanna

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

13th

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

The White Helmets

Watani: My Homeland

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence