Liberal Redneck on Travel Ban: Trump Just ‘Called the Statue of Liberty a Stupid Bitch’ – WATCH

Liberal Redneck Trae Crowder, trying very hard to make his new California backyard look like Tennessee (“you can’t do it”) has a few words to say about Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

Says Crowder:

“He banned Muslims from a very specific list of countries none of which pose any real or immediate threat while leaving known producers of terrorists like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Lebanon off the list. You know how f**king stupid this is? We shouldn’t be banning people based on their nationality, period. But the way he’s going about it makes it even worse.”

To couch it in Liberal Redneck terms:

“Dude, having a list like that and leaving Saudi Arabia off of it would be like me going on a diet and excluding all cheeses but Velveeta. We know what Velveeta did.”

Watch: