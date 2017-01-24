Randy Rainbow Schools Kellyanne Conway on ‘Alternative Facts’ (with a Song from ‘Cats’ of Course) – WATCH

Randy Rainbow ‘interviewed’ Kellyanne Conway about the inauguration and decided to get to the bottom of her assertions that the Trump campaign isn’t spewing out lies, just “alternative facts.”

Asks Randy:

“Are you out of your mind? Are you totally gone? Is your weave in too tight? Is there booze in your cup? Are you pulling my leg? Are you putting me on? Do you think you make sense…when you make this shit up?”

And he follows up with more questions?

“Was the crowd big or small? Did you see it or not? Is he building a wall? Is he scared of a leak? Is he tweeting too much? Does it seem like a lot? Can you answer a question without double speak? … Does Melania Trump really sleep upside down? Does the hair on his head match his hair on his back? Do you look in his eyes when you polish his crown? Was your outfit from Gucci or the Toys R Us rack?”

Watch:

For reference: