Ashley Judd Brings House Down with ‘Nasty Woman’ Poem at Women’s March on Washington: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 21, 2017 | 1:46pm

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd was on fire at the Women’s March on Washington, reading a poem by Nina Donovan called “I am a Nasty Woman”.

Said Judd, reciting the poem: “I am a nasty woman. Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust…I’m not nasty, like the combo of Trump and Pence being served up to me in my voting booth. I’m nasty like the battles my grandmothers fought to get me into that voting booth…We are not here to be debunked, we are here to be respected…We are here to be nasty. I’m nasty, like the blood stains on my bed sheets.”

“I am nasty like Susan, Elizabeth, Eleanore, Amelia, Rose, Gloria, Condoleezza, Sonya, Malala, Michelle, Hillary,” Judd added, finishing the poem. “And our pussies ain’t for grabbing.”

Watch:

And here’s Donovan reciting her poem back in December:

