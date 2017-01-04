NYC Restaurant Sued After Manager Writes Up Bartender for Looking ‘Like a Faggot’

Feds Drop Case Against Craig Jungwirth, Who Threatened to ‘Exterminate’ Gays in Labor Day Massacre

Terrance McCleveland, a bartender at the NYC restaurant Bagatelle, is suing in Manhattan Supreme Court after a manager wrote him up for looking “like a faggot.”

“(He) wears Barbie T-shirt behind the bar. Terrance looked like a gay porn star,” said the write-up, according to the New York Daily News.

McCleveland says the write-up was retaliation for going over the manager’s head to the owner in a request for a schedule change.

McCleveland continues to work at Bagatelle “because he can make a good living and not all bartending jobs are as lucrative” and says that management has not apologized to him, and directed coworkers to watch him.

McCleveland says he was “embarrased and humiliated” by the manager, who was suspended for a week.

He’s suing for more than $1 million in damages.

Bagatelle is also the subject of another lawsuit, according to the NYDN:

Last month, the restaurant was sued in Manhattan Federal Court, accused of discriminating against diners who are minorities by banishing them to cramped tables out of sight.