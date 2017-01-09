Billy Eichner Takes on Meghan McCain for Tweet About Meryl Streep’s Speech

John Kerry Issues Formal Apology for State Dept’s Decades of Discrimination Against LGBTI People

Billy Eichner lashed out at Meghan McCain after the Republican pundit and daughter of Senator John McCain tweeted that “this Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won” and advised “people in Hollywood” to “start recognizing it.”

Responded Eichner:

“Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f–king moron…”

Read the full tweetstorm below.

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you fucking moron https://t.co/IzZexd7Bb4 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

.@billyeichner calling republicans like me "fucking morons" is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

.@MeghanMcCain I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

.@MeghanMcCain Oh & another message from my bubble-can u ask dad to give back the MILLIONS he's received from the NRA? MERYL FUCKING STREEP! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

And I have no desire to "bridge the cultural divide" with ignorant voters who don't respect other cultures! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

And now if you'll excuse me I'm late for the Weinstein/Netflix party. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

It doesn't matter what Trump thinks of Meryl. What matters is he's ignoring American intelligence agencies, which is a threat to our… — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

…nat'l security, pushing a racist to be Attorney General & Congress sidestepping standard ethics reviews of cabinet members. FOCUS ON THAT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

"Never get in a wrestling match with a pig because you both get dirty and the pig likes it". Done talking Hollywood and d-list comedians. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

(photos Eichner and McCain Twitter)