Billy Eichner Takes on Meghan McCain for Tweet About Meryl Streep’s Speech

by Andy Towle
January 9, 2017 | 5:47pm

Meryl Streep Golden Globes

Billy Eichner lashed out at Meghan McCain after the Republican pundit and daughter of Senator John McCain tweeted that “this Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won” and advised “people in Hollywood” to “start recognizing it.”

Responded Eichner:

“Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f–king moron…”

Read the full tweetstorm below.

(photos Eichner and McCain Twitter)

