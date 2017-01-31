Boy Scouts to Admit Transgender Boys in Historic Shift

Trump Fires Acting AG Sally Yates for Refusing to Defend Unlawful Travel Ban, Replaces Her with Someone Who Will

The Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender boys to join Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity on their applications, Buzzfeed reports:

The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that it is lifting its ban on transgender boys joining the organization, saying that it would abandon a policy that determined eligibility by using the the sex listed on birth certificates.

“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” Effie Delimarkos, a spokesperson for the scouting group with more than 2 million members, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

She added that the group’s previous “approach is no longer sufficient” given different community expectations and laws.

CBS This Morning reported on the shift in policy: