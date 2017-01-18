Boston Bruin Brad Marchand: ‘No Question’ a Gay Player Would Be Welcome in Pro Hockey

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand spoke to ESPN about a tweet he wrote in late December denouncing a fan who called him a “fag”, and about his support for gay people in general.

Replied Marchand to the tweet (since deleted): “This derogatory statement is offensive to many people around the world your the kind of kid parents are ashamed of.”

ESPN asked Marchand about the tweet, for which Marchand got much support.

Said Marchand:

I want to stand up for what I believe in, and I don’t think it’s right when people say things or bash people because of their sexual orientation. I have friends who are in gay relationships, and I don’t think it’s right for people to be against that. Everyone is allowed to find love whatever way that is, so I felt like that was a time to say something, especially nowadays. We’re in 2017, and things are a lot different than they were 100 years ago. We’re all evolving to be equal, and that’s the way things should be.

Marchand also said that pro hockey is ready for a gay player:

Guys would accept that, no question. We’re a team in the [dressing] room and a family. It doesn’t matter what different beliefs guys have, or where they come from, or whatever the case may be. Guys would accept it. Again, in the room we’re a family. That’s the way it is on a hockey team, and that’s the way it will always be…It’s bound to happen at some point, and when it does, it will be accepted.

