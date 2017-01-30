Bruce Springsteen Blasts Trump’s Muslim Ban at Australian Concert: WATCH

Alleged Gay Hungarian Sex Traffickers Go To Trial in Miami

Bruce Springsteen issued a strong condemnation of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban at a concert in Adelaide, Australia.

The statement drew huge cheers:

“Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees. America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

Watch: