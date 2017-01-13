Bryan Cranston Shows James Corden a First Kiss That Means Something: WATCH

Since this week seems to be the one for man-on-man kissing on talk shows, Bryan Cranston planted a couple on Late Late Show host James Corden.
Cranston was demonstrating the kiss that inspired his 27-year marriage.
“We kissed each other and the duration of the kiss exceeded the normal amount allotted for a friendly kiss,” Cranston explained.
“I see what you mean,” Corden said. “Let me tell everyone at home. In my experience right now she is a very, very, very lucky woman.”
Watch: