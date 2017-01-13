Towleroad

Bryan Cranston Shows James Corden a First Kiss That Means Something: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 13, 2017 | 10:43am

Bryan Cranston kiss

Since this week seems to be the one for man-on-man kissing on talk shows, Bryan Cranston planted a couple on Late Late Show host James Corden.

Cranston was demonstrating the kiss that inspired his 27-year marriage.

“We kissed each other and the duration of the kiss exceeded the normal amount allotted for a friendly kiss,” Cranston explained.

“I see what you mean,” Corden said. “Let me tell everyone at home. In my experience right now she is a very, very, very lucky woman.”

Watch:

