Buffalo Wild Wings Customer Leaves Note for Gay Waiter: ‘I Don’t Tip Faggots – U Need Jesus’

Kyle Griffith, a waiter at Buffalo Wild Wings in Louisville, Kentucky, found a hateful anti-gay message on his receipt from a customer rather than a tip.

WDRB reports:

“I ended up cashing them out, gave them boxes, told them if they needed anything else before they headed out to let me know,” Griffith said. Everything was going well until it was time to pick up the check.

“And it said ‘Sorry I don’t tip f*****s,’ and then said ‘#UNeedJesus,’ and it just crushed me that someone could say something like that,” Griffith said.

He says a young woman left him the handwritten message on her receipt without a tip.

“I depend on those tips to be able to pay my bills and everything else … to live, to eat, everything,” Griffith said.

Griffith shared the receipt on Facebook to spread awareness about the hate he receives as a gay man:

I made my recent post to show some awareness for my gay community, and what we deal with on a daily basis… with that being said, I didn’t share this to spread the hate she so carelessly displayed. I shared it in hopes to show the hatred in the world we still live in, and to open at least an eye to the worlds problems. (To solve a problem everyone has to see the problem before it can be fixed)

No MORE denial, we need to stop spreading hate for one another, after all we’re all GODs children. (She doesn’t deserve to be threatened or hurt by anyone) this hate is what fueled her to write thIs! Stop fighting fire with fire, when we all know what puts one out! 🚒💦

Love you all thanks for all your support!

Buffalo Wild Wings released a statement about the incident:

“We’re disappointed to learn about the comment left on a receipt by a Guest at one of our independently owned franchise locations in Louisville recently. Because Buffalo Wild Wings is about creating a great guest experience, we feel strongly that our restaurant environment needs to be respectful in order to provide the experience that our Guests and Team Members expect and deserve.“

Griffith said his employer has “had his back”.

Watch WDRB’s report: