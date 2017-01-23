Bakery That Copied Obama’s Inauguration Cake for Trump Donating Profits to Gay Rights Organization

Buttercream Bakeshop, which found itself amidst controversy after baker Duff Goldman complained that the cake it had designed for Trump’s inauguration was an exact copy of the one he created for Obama’s inauguration, has responded in a wonderful way.

Tweeted Goldman on Saturday:

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Buttercream Bakeshop explained in an Instagram post that Trump’s inaugural committee asked for the exact cake (because, hey, plagiarism is in this year).

Buttercream says it will donate the profits for the cake to the Human Rights Campaign.

“Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”

Watch CNN’s clip on the cake: