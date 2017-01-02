Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Documentary, Golden Globes and More TV This Week

Pat McCrory Takes a Few Last Desperate Shots at HB2 Opponents as Door Slams on His Governorship

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Remember how we all bitched about Finding Prince Charming? (Or was that just me?) Well, remind yourself that straight dating shows are just as bad (if not worse) with the return of The Bachelor tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

On Wednesday, Vivica Fox channels Jada Pinkett Smith in Magic Mike XXL when she attempts to form her own all-male exotic revue. Lifetime’s new reality series Vivica’s Black Magic premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime.

It’s the same old song and dance when the TV musical Nashville moves from ABC to its new home on CMT. Rayna (Connie Britton), Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) and the rest of the gang make the jump (along with Chris Carmack’s gay singer Will Lexington) with the remainder of season five starting Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Get the tissues ready: HBO moved up the premiere of the Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds documentary Bright Lights following the stars’ recent deaths. Dive deeper into one of the most beloved mother-daughter pairs Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Jimmy Fallon takes the helm of the Golden Globes Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Nominees include La La Land, Moonlight, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, Transparent and Ryan Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

What are you watching this week on TV?