Welsh Pop Princess Charlotte Church Tells ‘Tyrant’ Donald Trump To Take A Hike: VIDEO

Welsh singer Charlotte Church (above) has taken to Twitter to spectacularly turn down an invite to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Church joins a long list of musicians who have declined to honor Trump. As of yet, the only acts confirmed are Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes.

To add to Trump’s woes, 2010 Ex Factor runner-up Rebecca Ferguson (below, right) has also officially turned down the chance to perform for the incoming POTUS.

According to USA Today, Church wrote on Twitter: “Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye.” Harsh.

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Ferguson said she is not participating because the committee in charge refused to accommodate her request to be allowed to sing Billie Holiday‘s ‘Strange Fruit’. The song is a condemnation of the lynchings of African-Americans in the late 1930s.

In a statement on her website, she said:

“I wasn’t comfortable with the song choice made on my behalf, and although I’m very blessed to have a gift that gives me amazing opportunities, as a mother and an artist, I had to defend my stance. That is why I made the decision to sing ‘Strange Fruit’ when I was invited. I requested to sing ‘Strange Fruit,’ as I felt it was the only song that would not compromise my artistic integrity and also as somebody who has a lot of love for all people, but has a special empathy as well for African American people and the #blacklivesmatter movement, I wanted to create a moment of pause for people to reflect.

“There are many gray areas about the offer for me to perform that I’m unable to share right now, but I will not be singing.”

(Church image via Twitter. Ferguson image via Twitter)