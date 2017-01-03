Janet Jackson, Chevy Cruze, Andrew Cuomo, Titanic, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sia: HOT LINKS

NAACP Sits In at Sen. Jeff Sessions Office Until He Withdraws from AG Consideration or They Are Arrested

EISSA. Janet Jackson gives birth to a son at age 50. “A birth is the epitome of stress to me. But maybe it really was a stress-free birth. Maybe Tia La Toya entered the delivery room and sang so gorgeously that Janet was lulled into a trance as Baby Eissa immediately slipped out of her body to get a better listen to the beautiful sound he was hearing.”

TRUMP’S SCOTUS. A closer look at his potential nominees.

CHEVY CRUZE. General Motors responds to Trump attack: “General Motors manufacturers the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio. All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM’s assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S.”

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

BIGLY BILLIONS. Kellyanne Conway headed to NYC to fundraise for Trump.

NEW YORK. Governor Andrew Cuomo proposes free tuition at New York State colleges: “Under the governor’s plan, any college student who has been accepted to a state or city university in New York — including two-year community colleges — will be eligible provided they or their family earn $125,000 or less annually. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, unveiled his proposal at an event at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who had sought their party’s presidential nomination with a similar stance last year, arguing that student debt was crippling the prospects of generations of young Americans.”

IMPOSSIBLE ARCHETYPE. A new LGBTQ poetry journal is accepting submissions.

RIP. The world’s oldest known orca: “The killer whale, who was affectionately known as Granny, is estimated to have been 105-years-old at the time of death. She was last spotted on 12 October in the Haro Strait – but scientists have now lost hope that they will ever see her again.”

HAIR TRENDS. Patrick Schwarzenegger debuts braids.

TITANIC. Journalists says on-board fire weakened hull: “While the cause of the disaster has long been attributed to the iceberg, fresh evidence has surfaced of a fire in the ship’s hull, which researchers say burned unnoticed for almost three weeks leading up to the collision.While experts have previously acknowledged the theory of a fire on board, new analysis of rarely seen photographs has prompted researchers to blame the fire as the primary cause of the ship’s demise.”

MAN’S BEST FRIEND. Firefighter adopts dog he posed with for calendar. “A hunky Charleston firefighter posed for an animal society calendar, but he wasn’t expecting to meet his new best friend.”

SLOW SCIENCE. Some dinosaur eggs took six months or more to hatch: “Scientists reported on Monday that by using a new technique on exceedingly rare fossils of unhatched dinosaur embryos, they determined that those embryos took twice as long to hatch as bird eggs of a similar size. The embryo of a large duck-billed dinosaur took at least six months to hatch, and the eggs of larger dinosaurs may have taken even longer.”

UNIVERSAL GRILL. Kenneth Walsh looks back on a NYC favorite.

CHINA. Transgender man wins wrongful dismissal case: “The man, who would only be identified as Chen, was illegally fired after just a week on the job at a medical clinic in south-west China, a court ruled. But the judge stopped short of forcing the company to apologise and did not say Chen’s dismissal was related to his gender identity. He was also awarded 2,000 yuan (£234), a month’s wages, in the 30 December ruling.”

BIG BROTHER. Pinoy Big Brother contestant reveals he is gay:

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Sia’s “Never Give Up” from the Lion soundtrack.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Terrameat Krumram.

A photo posted by @teerameat on Nov 22, 2016 at 3:06am PST

By n'him A photo posted by @teerameat on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:07am PST