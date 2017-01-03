Hillary and Bill Clinton to Attend Trump’s Inauguration: REPORT

Ellen DeGeneres: Homophobic Gospel Singer Kim Burrell ‘Will Not Be Appearing on My Show’

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to a report in New York magazine’s Daily Intelligencer:

The Clintons will join former Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, who have also announced that they will attend. George and Laura Bush said today that they would be present “to witness the peaceful transfer of power.”

NY Mag reports that Clinton decided to attend “out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.”

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.8 million.