Have You Shared Photos on Online Dating Apps? Please Complete This Anonymous Survey

As of 2016, Grindr, the first geosocial dating app targeted to the gay community, had about 5 to 6 million users. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Lukas Sliwka, said that the app has 2.4 million daily active users and over a million users active on the platform at any given time. Scruff is not far behind. And, over the last five years, similar dating apps have popped up to offer similar opportunities for lesbians and other members of our community.

Although these apps help bring members of our community together, there are also dangers, including invasion of privacy and the unauthorized sharing of photos.

I am conducting a study about photo sharing on these platforms. It is a short, simple, anonymous survey.

If you are a member of the LGBTQ community and have ever used one or more of these apps, please consider clicking here and participating. By completing this survey, you are helping us better understand what happens on these apps and how to protect our community from predators.

Upon the study’s completion, I will discuss the results here. Please stay tuned! Thank you for your help!