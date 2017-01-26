Towleroad

Donald Trump Just Parroted a Condemnation of Chelsea Manning He Saw on FOX News

by Andy Towle
January 26, 2017 | 9:17am

Trump Chelsea Manning

Donald Trump tweeted a condemnation of Chelsea Manning at 6 am this morning, just 14 minutes after FOX News used the exact same language, according to CNN host Brian Stelter.

The NYT reports:

Mr. Trump seemed to be referring to a column that Ms. Manning wrote in The Guardian newspaper, in which she argued that Mr. Obama left “very few permanent accomplishments” because he was too willing to compromise. The column was largely a criticism of Republicans never giving Mr. Obama a chance, but it suggested that he had not been strong enough to resist them.

