Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un Lock Lips In Hong Kong: VIDEO

by Michael Fitzgerald
January 27, 2017 | 9:05am

Kim jong-un and Donald Trump

In a move likely to enrage Russia and the European Union and South Korea and Japan and China and Taiwan and Mexico and Canada and Greenland and probably even Lichtenstein, Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un have been spotted making out in Hong Kong.

Played by actors flown in to record a music video, on a break from filming Trump and Kim decided to take a tour around Hong Kong.

As befitting such a historical moment, crowds gathered as the despot and Kim smooched for the cameras.

According to Mashable, Dennis Alan, a 66-year-old musician from Chicago who played Trump, said:

“All my friends and acquaintances are saying that I have steady work, which is pretty rare for a professional musician particularly in America, anymore. So I’m looking forward to that. We’ll see if this will help me lead to that.”

Kim added: “I think he’s a great leader and he’s much like me, a dictator. And I think with that in mind he’s going to turn the United States into North Korea 2.0. So we’re going to be great friends.”

Have a look below.

