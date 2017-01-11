Donald Trump Holds First Press Conference in 6 Months: WATCH LIVE

North Dakota Senate Kills Measure to Bring State’s Laws in Line with SCOTUS Marriage Ruling Because Republicans

Donald Trump holds his first press conference in six months on Wednesday at 11 am ET.

What will the questions be?

Surely we’ll see some questions about the Russian dossier that broke last night, but perhaps we’ll also see some queries about his threats to withdraw from NAFTA unless Mexico and Canada offer to renegotiate, his proposal for a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure, the future of Medicare and Obamacare, the Freedom of Information Act and how he’ll handle it, his proposed tax cuts and how they’ll affect the deficit, his border Wall and how he intends to pay for it, the SCOTUS nomination process, why he has hired a vaccine skeptic to lead a new commission on autism, conflicts of interest in his businesses and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, why he’s so pro-Putin, and more.

Will we get any real answers is the other question.

