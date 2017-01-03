Ellen DeGeneres: Homophobic Gospel Singer Kim Burrell ‘Will Not Be Appearing on My Show’

Do Gay Men Care About John Oliver? Billy Eichner Hits the Street to Find Out: WATCH

Gospel singer Kim Burrell, who called gay people “perverted sinners” in a sermon that went viral over the weekend, will not be performing on Ellen as scheduled, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Said Ellen: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Said Burrell in the sermon:

“I came to tell you about sin… That sin nature, that perverted homosexual spirit is the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women and it has cast a stain on the body of Christ. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted. It has come to our church and it has embarrassed the Kingdom of God.”

Burrell was scheduled to perform a track with Pharrell Williams that appears on the soundtrack to the new film Hidden Figures, but collective outrage over her remarks has been building and pressure was put on Ellen to cut her from the show.

Janelle Monae, who co-stars in the film with Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson, told TMZ in a video released this morning that Burrell was “not performing.”

Monae also released a statement, as did Pharrell and Spencer, denouncing Burrells’ remarks.