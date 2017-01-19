Trump Plans to Cut Nat’l Endowment for the Arts, Nat’l Endowment for the Humanities

Troye Sivan’s Sensual Gay Rights Anthem ‘Heaven’ is Here to Ease Your Trump Woes: WATCH

Big cuts are coming. Trump plans to do away with the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, among other things.

The Hill reports:

The departments of Commerce and Energy would see major reductions in funding, with programs under their jurisdiction either being eliminated or transferred to other agencies. The departments of Transportation, Justice and State would see significant cuts and program eliminations.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be eliminated entirely.

Overall, the blueprint being used by Trump’s team would reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years.

The proposed cuts hew closely to a blueprint published last year by the conservative Heritage Foundation, a think tank that has helped staff the Trump transition.