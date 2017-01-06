Two Men in Nigeria Arrested For ‘Unlawful Sexual Act’: VIDEO

A court in Nigeria has granted bail for two men who were arrested for homosexuality.

Under Nigerian law, same-sex intimacy is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Benin City Chief Magistrate Mrs M.C. Ojobo said that the two accused – Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22 – must provide sureties from civil servants working in the Edo State government.

Prosecutor O.A. Enebabor said that Frank and Christian committed the offences between December 14 and December 17 at Boundary Road, Benin. The two were accused of committing “an unlawful sexual act,” reports Guardian.ng. They are also alleged to have stolen a phone worth N25,000 ($80).

In Benin: Two men arraigned in court for acts of homosexuality https://t.co/BK4f1Gkqot pic.twitter.com/Zon0eLHYc0 — Nigeria (@NGRNG2) December 29, 2016

The case has been adjourned to January 17.

In December, a court in northern Nigeria sentenced four men to prison for seven years for homosexuality.

