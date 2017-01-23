The Gay Pep Talk You Need to Hear Today: WATCH

Tim McCarthy is a Provincetown resident and a video documentarian focused on LGBT rights. He sat down with Davey Wavey this week to talk about Donald Trump and where we are as a community.

Says McCarthy:

“If we want our rights to be the individuals that we are, we have to grant others the rights to be the individuals that they are and walk beside them too. For every gay person that has come out, the only reason we have our rights is because ten straight people stood with us. So we have to stand with blacks, we have to stand with immigrants, we have to stand with women, we have to stand with people who are under attack as well. Let them see that we care about their issues. That’s the community.”

Here are a few of his comments distilled down into a two-minute pep talk. If you’re feeling down about Trump let his words offer you a bit of inspiration today.

Watch: