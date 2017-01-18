Former President George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush Also Hospitalized

Unlocking Key West: The Must-See Spots for 5 Kinds of Gay Travelers

Former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to an intensive care unit and former First Lady Barbara Bush hospitalized, according to ABC News:

The former president, 92, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to “address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” his office said in a statement.

“Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” the statement read. “President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.”

As a precaution, former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was also admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital this morning for fatigue and coughing, the statement said.

George H.W. Bush, 92, in intensive care with pneumonia; procedure to clear airway performed. Wife Barbara also hospitalized due to fatigue. pic.twitter.com/9PU9hDLjby — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 18, 2017

The former president’s hospitalization was reported earlier this morning:

Above, the couple at a rodeo last march.