Global Gag Rule, GOES-16, Ian McKellen, TPP, Ed Sheeran, Goldfrapp, Last Jedi, Marco Rubio: HOT LINKS

EARTH. GOES-16 satellite sends back first stunning images. “Since the GOES-16 satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral on November 19, scientists, meteorologists and ordinary weather enthusiasts have anxiously waited for the first photos from NOAA’s newest weather satellite, GOES-16, formerly GOES-R. The release of the first images today is the latest step in a new age of weather satellites. It will be like high-definition from the heavens.”

NEWT GINGRICH. Arrest Madonna.

NUMBERS. Women’s march had 3x more people than Trump’s inauguration. “Marcel Altenburg and Keith Still, crowd scientists at Manchester Metropolitan University in Britain, analyzed photographs and video taken of the National Mall and vicinity and estimated that there were about 160,000 people in those areas in the hour leading up to Mr. Trump’s speech Friday. They estimated that at least 470,000 people were at the women’s march in Washington in the areas on and near the mall at about 2 p.m. Saturday.”

RUE THE DAY. Sir Ian McKellen had a very uniquely witty sign at the Women’s March, of course.

ALTERNATIVE FACTS. White House pushes “alternative facts.” Here are the real ones.

FACTS. Merriam-Webster trolls Kellyanne Conway.

GLOBAL GAG RULE. Trump reinstates Mexico City policy: “Donald Trump wasted no time Monday resurrecting the “global gag rule,” which cuts off federal funds to international organizations offering family planning information that includes abortion.”

One of @realDonaldTrump’s 1st exec actions combines 2 of his favorite things:

✓ Silencing anyone who disagrees with him

NO COMMENTS. White House phone line shut down.

TRADE. Trump signs executive order withdrawing US from TPP: “The move fulfills one of Trump’s signature campaign pledges to get out of the sweeping 12-nation trade deal, which he once called “a rape of our country” and said would hurt U.S. jobs.”

CHARLES BLOW. Quote of the day: “I have given quite a few speeches since the election and inevitably some variation of this ‘reaching out’ issue is raised in the form of a question, and my answer is always the same: The Enlightenment must never bow to the Inquisition.” Continued here.

SPINELESS MARCO RUBIO. Senator caves on opposition to Rex Tillerson.

NEXT MOVE. Clintons plot return to political fray. “The recently vanquished candidate has told some associates she’s looking at a spring timeline for mapping out some of her next political steps.”

NYC. Chelsea’s fave gay eatery gets a facelift.

NICHOLAS HOULT. Rocking a new ‘stache.

FIRED. Stacey Dash.

UK. PM Theresa May knew about Trident missile failure: “Downing Street is facing growing accusations of a cover-up as the prime minister stood up in the Commons to ask MPs to vote for the renewal of the Trident programme on 18 July without telling them about problems with the missile system.”

THE LAST JEDI. It’s the title of the next Star Wars film.

COMING SOON. Feud.

NEW TUNE. Goldfrapp “Anymore”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ed Sheeran “Castle on the Hill”.

