Here’s a Full List of the Golden Globe Winners

The gay drama Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, took Best Drama at last night’s Golden Globe but it was the film’s sole award, outpaced by Damian Chazelle’s La La Land, which broke a record with its seven statues.
No film has won more than four Globes since 1979, when the crime drama “Midnight Express” received six, the previous record-holding number.
The L.A. Times on what this mean’s for the Oscars:
Now, naysayers could grouse and note that “La La Land” was off by its lonesome in the comedy/musical categories, separated from the other two awards season front-runners, “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.” But “La La Land” prevailed in two key categories in which the three movies were directly competing, director and screenplay, proving two things: 1) The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. loves musicals — always has and probably always will, and 2) this particular musical possesses a power and charm that has a way of burrowing into people’s hearts. (I’m humming “City of Stars” even as I write this.)
With Oscar ballots out now with voters, the Globes ceremony offered plenty of evidence — beyond the record-breaking number of trophies — that “La La Land,” a film sporting two romantic, struggling artists at its core, has become the movie of the moment in a way that usually translates into academy gold.
Read the full list of winners below:
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Rami Malek-“Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk-“Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys-“The Americans”
Liev Schrieber-“Ray Donovan”
Billy Bob Thornton-“Goliath” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali-“Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges-“Hell or High Water”
Simon Helberg-“Florence Foster Jenkins”
Dev Patel-“Lion”
Aaron Taylor Johnson-“Nocturnal Animals” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom-“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Julia Louis Dreyfus-“Veep”
Sarah Jessica Parker-“Divorce”
Issa Rae-“Insecure”
Gina Rodriguez-“Jane the Virgin”
Tracee Ellis Ross-“black-ish” *WINNER
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
“Atlanta” *WINNER
“black-ish”
“Mozart in the Jungle”
“Transparent”
“Veep”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman-“American Crime”
Riley Keough-“The Girlfriend Experience”
Sarah Paulson-“People v. OJ Simpson” *WINNER
Charlotte Rampling-“London Spy”
Kerry Washington-“Confirmation”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“People v OJ Simpson” *WINNER
“The Dresser”
“The Night Manager”
“The Night Of”
“American Crime”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown-“People v OJ Simpson”
Hugh Laurie-“The Night Manager” *WINNER
John Lithgow-“The Crown”
Christian Slater-“Mr. Robot”
John Travolta-“People v OJ Simpson”
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
“Moonlight”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Arrival”
“Lion”
“Hidden Figures”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling”-“Trolls”
“City of Stars”-“La La Land” *WINNER
“Faith”-“Sing”
“Gold”-“Gold”
“How Far I’ll Go”-“Moana”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Viola Davis-“Fences” *WINNER
Naomie Harris-“Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman-“Lion”
Octavia Spencer-“Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams-“Manchester by the Sea”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman-“The Night Manager” *WINNER
Lena Headey-“Game of Thrones”
Chrissy Metz-“This Is Us”
Mandy Moore-“This Is Us”
Thandie Newton-“Westworld”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell-“The Lobster”
Ryan Gosling-“La La Land” *WINNER
Hugh Grant-“Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill-“War Dogs”
Ryan Reynolds-“Deadpool”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Nocturnal Animals”
“Moonlight”
“Manchester By The Sea”
“Hell or High Water”
Best Motion Picture – Animated
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini”
“Sing”
“Trolls”
“Zootopia” *WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
“Elle” *WINNER
“Neruda”
“The Salesman”
“Toni Erdmann”
“Divines”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed-“The Night Of”
Bryan Cranston-“All the Way”
John Turturro-“The Night Of”
Tom Hiddleston-“Night Manager” *WINNER
Courtney B. Vance-“People v. OJ Simpson”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe-“Outlander”
Claire Foy-“The Crown” *WINNER
Keri Russell-“The Americans”
Winona Ryder-“Stranger Things”
Evan Rachel Wood-“Westworld”
Best Television Series – Drama
“The Crown” *WINNER
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
Best Director – Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle-“La La Land” *WINNER
Tom Ford-“Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson-“Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins-“Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan-“Manchester by the Sea”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson-“black-ish”
Gael García Bernal-“Mozart in the Jungle”
Donald Glover-“Atlanta” *WINNER
Nick Nolte-“Graves”
Jeffrey Tambor-“Transparent”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening-“20th Century Women”
Lily Collins-“Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld-“Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone-“La La Land” *WINNER
Meryl Streep-“Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“20th Century Women”
“Deadpool”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Sing Street”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck-“Manchester by the Sea” *WINNER
Joel Edgerton-“Loving”
Andrew Garfield-“Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen-“Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington-“Fences”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Amy Adams-“Arrival”
Jessica Chastain-“Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert-“Elle” *WINNER
Ruth Negga-“Loving”
Natalie Portman-“Jackie”
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight” *WINNER