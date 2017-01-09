Here’s a Full List of the Golden Globe Winners

Cate Blanchett Opens in ‘The Present’ on Broadway: A Gift That’s Not So Giving – REVIEW

The gay drama Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, took Best Drama at last night’s Golden Globe but it was the film’s sole award, outpaced by Damian Chazelle’s La La Land, which broke a record with its seven statues.

The NYT reports:

No film has won more than four Globes since 1979, when the crime drama “Midnight Express” received six, the previous record-holding number.

The L.A. Times on what this mean’s for the Oscars:

Now, naysayers could grouse and note that “La La Land” was off by its lonesome in the comedy/musical categories, separated from the other two awards season front-runners, “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.” But “La La Land” prevailed in two key categories in which the three movies were directly competing, director and screenplay, proving two things: 1) The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. loves musicals — always has and probably always will, and 2) this particular musical possesses a power and charm that has a way of burrowing into people’s hearts. (I’m humming “City of Stars” even as I write this.)

With Oscar ballots out now with voters, the Globes ceremony offered plenty of evidence — beyond the record-breaking number of trophies — that “La La Land,” a film sporting two romantic, struggling artists at its core, has become the movie of the moment in a way that usually translates into academy gold.

Read the full list of winners below:

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek-“Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk-“Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys-“The Americans”

Liev Schrieber-“Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton-“Goliath” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali-“Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges-“Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg-“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel-“Lion”

Aaron Taylor Johnson-“Nocturnal Animals” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom-“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis Dreyfus-“Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker-“Divorce”

Issa Rae-“Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez-“Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross-“black-ish” *WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Atlanta” *WINNER

“black-ish”

“Mozart in the Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman-“American Crime”

Riley Keough-“The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson-“People v. OJ Simpson” *WINNER

Charlotte Rampling-“London Spy”

Kerry Washington-“Confirmation”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“People v OJ Simpson” *WINNER

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“American Crime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown-“People v OJ Simpson”

Hugh Laurie-“The Night Manager” *WINNER

John Lithgow-“The Crown”

Christian Slater-“Mr. Robot”

John Travolta-“People v OJ Simpson”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Moonlight”

“La La Land” *WINNER

“Arrival”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling”-“Trolls”

“City of Stars”-“La La Land” *WINNER

“Faith”-“Sing”

“Gold”-“Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go”-“Moana”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis-“Fences” *WINNER

Naomie Harris-“Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman-“Lion”

Octavia Spencer-“Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams-“Manchester by the Sea”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman-“The Night Manager” *WINNER

Lena Headey-“Game of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz-“This Is Us”

Mandy Moore-“This Is Us”

Thandie Newton-“Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell-“The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling-“La La Land” *WINNER

Hugh Grant-“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill-“War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds-“Deadpool”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“La La Land” *WINNER

“Nocturnal Animals”

“Moonlight”

“Manchester By The Sea”

“Hell or High Water”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Trolls”

“Zootopia” *WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Elle” *WINNER

“Neruda”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”

“Divines”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed-“The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston-“All the Way”

John Turturro-“The Night Of”

Tom Hiddleston-“Night Manager” *WINNER

Courtney B. Vance-“People v. OJ Simpson”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe-“Outlander”

Claire Foy-“The Crown” *WINNER

Keri Russell-“The Americans”

Winona Ryder-“Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood-“Westworld”

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown” *WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle-“La La Land” *WINNER

Tom Ford-“Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson-“Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins-“Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan-“Manchester by the Sea”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson-“black-ish”

Gael García Bernal-“Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover-“Atlanta” *WINNER

Nick Nolte-“Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor-“Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening-“20th Century Women”

Lily Collins-“Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld-“Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone-“La La Land” *WINNER

Meryl Streep-“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land” *WINNER

“Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck-“Manchester by the Sea” *WINNER

Joel Edgerton-“Loving”

Andrew Garfield-“Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen-“Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington-“Fences”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams-“Arrival”

Jessica Chastain-“Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert-“Elle” *WINNER

Ruth Negga-“Loving”

Natalie Portman-“Jackie”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” *WINNER