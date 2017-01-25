Towleroad

Greenpeace Activists Seize Massive Crane Near White House, Unfurl ‘Resist’ Banner: WATCH LIVE

by Andy Towle
January 25, 2017 | 11:39am

Early this morning, seven activists in solidarity with Greenpeace seized a massive crane near the White House to protest Donald Trump’s executive order on the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipelines.

Live video:

 

 

