Greenpeace Activists Seize Massive Crane Near White House, Unfurl ‘Resist’ Banner: WATCH LIVE

Early this morning, seven activists in solidarity with Greenpeace seized a massive crane near the White House to protest Donald Trump’s executive order on the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipelines.
The Greenpeace protesters got their "resist' sign hanging in front of the White House to send a message to Trump. https://t.co/eiwUafJWSq pic.twitter.com/ulAvI1Sz2h
— WUSA9 (@wusa9) January 25, 2017
Live video:
These brave activists just dropped a gigantic banner to resist Trump! How will YOU resist? #ResistOften https://t.co/cnKsQT2pRj
— Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) January 25, 2017