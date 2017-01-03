House GOP Reverses Plan to Kill Office of Congressional Ethics

Do Gay Men Care About John Oliver? Billy Eichner Hits the Street to Find Out: WATCH

Megyn Kelly Leaving FOX News for ‘Broad New Role’ at NBC News

House Republicans decided not to kill the Office of Congressional Ethics as a first order of business following bipartisan pressure to do so, the NYT reports:

The reversal came less than 24 hours after House Republicans, meeting in a secret session, voted, over the objections of Speaker Paul D. Ryan, to eliminate the independent ethics office. It was created in 2009 in the aftermath of a series of scandals involving House lawmakers, including three who were sent to jail.

Mr. Trump criticized House Republicans on Tuesday for their move to gut the office, saying they should focus instead on domestic policy priorities such as health care and a tax overhaul.

Top photo: Representative Robert W. Goodlatte, Republican of Virginia and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who spearheaded efforts to kill the office.