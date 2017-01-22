Putin Chides His Puppet Donald Trump for Low Inauguration Attendance on SNL: WATCH

Why Team Trump’s Litigation of Provable Lies About Inauguration Attendance Should Alarm Us All

Beck Bennett’s Vladimir Putin opened SNL last night by expressing disappointment at the low attendance numbers at his puppet Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Said Bennett’s Putin:

“And today you went to the CIA and said one million people came to see you in Washington D.C.? If you’re going to lie don’t make it so obvious. You know, say you are friends with LeBron James, not that you are LeBron James. And I saw your speech too. It was a little bleak, no? Trust me I know bleak. I wake up in Russia. Also, your whole inauguration was kind of heavy on the God stuff. I’ve never heard you say God that much and I have tapes of you having sex.”

Watch: