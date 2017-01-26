Oprah, Alex Jones, Nico Tortorella, Stephen Bannon, Queer Rager, Wyoming, ITMFA: HOT LINKS

ITMFA. Impeach the MF Already.

EXECUTIVE ACTIONS SO FAR. Read ’em and weep.

BORDER WALL. Cost will be 12-15 billion says Mitch McConnell.

STATE DEPARTMENT. Entire senior level of management resigns: “It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” said David Wade, who served as State Department chief of staff under Secretary of State John Kerry. “Department expertise in security, management, administrative and consular positions in particular are very difficult to replicate and particularly difficult to find in the private sector.”

NORTH KOREA. Ready to test fire ICBM “any time, any place”.

TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION ORDER. If we bombed you, we ban you. “What all seven countries also have in common is that the United States government has violently intervened in them. The U.S. is currently bombing — or has bombed in the recent past — six of them. The U.S. has not bombed Iran, but has a long history of intervention including a recent cyberattack.”

MADONNA. I’m not adopting any more kids from Malawi.

STEPHEN BANNON. Dipping into Breitbart News to staff the White House: “One of Breitbart’s biggest stars, Julia Hahn, is expected to join the White House as an aide to Bannon. Breitbart’s national security editor, Sebastian Gorka, will also relocate to the White House, likely with a spot on the president’s National Security Council, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.”

TRUMP HOTELS. Prepping for “ambitious” expansion in the U.S.

FOX NEWS. It’s Trump propaganda, Trump reveals. “Let me just tell you, you know what’s important, millions of people agree with me when I say that if you would’ve looked on one of the other networks and all of the people that were calling in they’re saying, ‘We agree with Mr. Trump. We agree.’ They’re very smart people.”

NEW YORKER. Doomsday prep for the super-rich.

PHILADELPHIA. 1,000 anti-Trump protesters gather for Queer Rager dance party outside Loews hotel:

TONIGHT. Chicago History Museum to celebrate gay bars as focal point in fight for LGBTQ rights.

DANICA ROEM. I want to be first transgender woman in Virginia General Assembly.

WYOMING. University’s American flag replaced by Pride flag, perpetrator unknown.

CONSPIRACY THEORIST ALEX JONES. I’m getting White House credentials: “Here’s the deal, I know I get White House credentials, we’ve already been offered them, we’re going to get them, but I’ve just got to spend the money to send somebody there. I want to make sure it’s even worth it. I don’t want to just sit there up there like ‘I’m in the media, look our people are there.’ People don’t understand this paradigm, we’re devolving in a good way, power from the federal government back to the people, back from the centralized MSM [mainstream media] to the people, just like Trump said in his speech.”

FREAKY FACTOID. Parts of you stay alive after you die: “Researchers found that gene expression — the process where DNA-stored information converts into instructions for creating more proteins – continues after death, and even increases in some instances.”

SHIA LABEOUF. Actor returns to art installation site to cheers and hugs.

INSTAGRAM ROUND-UP. Zayn Malik, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Trevor Donovan, Chord Overstreet, Gus Kenworthy, Andy Cohen and Nico Tortorella.

SURPRISE. Oprah lost her sh*t when Mary Tyler Moore was around.

HONEST TRAILER. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, featuring Michael Bolton.

THE ICEMAN COMETH. But the ice isn’t having it.

BURNING STEEL VS FROZEN LAKE. More winter games.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Hardy.

