Jennifer Holliday Tells ‘The View’ She Wasn’t Aware That People Weren’t Over the Election: WATCH

Jennifer Holliday sat down with the women of The View to talk about her decision to withdraw from performing at Trump’s inauguration.

Joy Behar asked Holliday what her lapse in judgment.

Said Holliday:

“The lapse of judgment was that I didn’t realize that people weren’t really over the election. I guess things started back up again. You start remembering things and the fires start burning…the people have not finished with this. They want to get it all out….I missed all of that.”

Holliday expressed shock at the threats she received:

“I was receiving death threats from black people…the N word from black people who said they were gonna kill me….it did take people to point out to me why they felt it was the wrong decision.”

She also explained what finally changed her mind:

“The gay community since Dreamgirls for 35 years has been faithfully there for me. The article in The Daily Beast they threw my own words back to me – and I’m not a liar or a hypocrite. The gay community…through The Daily Beast was able to say ‘it’s not just we want to be married there are other things going on that you’re not aware of.'”

