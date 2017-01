Ellen DeGeneres: Homophobic Gospel Singer Kim Burrell ‘Will Not Be Appearing on My Show’

Billy Eichner dragged John Oliver around the streets of NYC’s Chelsea gayborhood to find out if there are any gay people in New York that actually care about him.

So what did they find? Most gay men in Chelsea either really don’t like the Last Week Tonight host or have no idea who he is.

Wendy Williams on the other hand…

Watch: