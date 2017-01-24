Kellyanne Conway Blames Press for Death Threats, White Powder She Says She Has Received: WATCH

Speaking with Sean Hannity on FOX News last night, Kellyanne Conway lashed out at the press, blaming them for death threats she has received.
Said Conway:
“Because of what the press is doing now to me, I have Secret Service protection. We have packages delivered to my house with white substances. That is a shame and yes I hold them to account for it.”
Conway was discussing an erroneous report from a Time magazine reporter in the press pool that a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office.
.@KellyannePolls says false report about Martin Luther King Jr. bust shows "presumptive negativity" from media. #Hannity pic.twitter.com/Q8uZ57UzKn
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2017
“The damage is done,” Conway continued, “because then people think of Donald Trump as the R word.”
Because why would they have that thought otherwise?
We did it! Congratulation Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America!
— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) January 20, 2017
USA 'a great melting -pot'
Trump Cabinet:
• 22 White men
• 1 Black man
• 5 women (3 White/2 Asian) #Inauguration https://t.co/ZLyCKtEXtK
— Ashok Ahir (@ashokahir) January 19, 2017