Kellyanne Conway Blames Press for Death Threats, White Powder She Says She Has Received: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 24, 2017 | 11:15am

Kellyanne Conway press

Speaking with Sean Hannity on FOX News last night, Kellyanne Conway lashed out at the press, blaming them for death threats she has received.

Said Conway:

“Because of what the press is doing now to me, I have Secret Service protection. We have packages delivered to my house with white substances. That is a shame and yes I hold them to account for it.”

Conway was discussing an erroneous report from a Time magazine reporter in the press pool that a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office.

 

“The damage is done,” Conway continued, “because then people think of Donald Trump as the R word.”

Because why would they have that thought otherwise?

 

 

