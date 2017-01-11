Kellyanne Conway Tells Seth Meyers Trump is ‘Not Aware’ He Was Given Report That He’s Compromised: WATCH

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night just as news was breaking that a dossier containing unverified but explosive personal and financial allegations about Donald Trump — including claims that he hired prostitutes to urinate on each other in front of him at the Ritz Carlton and that he was fed information about Hillary Clinton by Russian operatives — has been circulating among “high ranking intelligence, administration, congressional and law enforcement officials” for months.

Major outlets including CNN also reported that both President Obama and Donald Trump had been given a summary of what was in the dossier.

But Kellyanne Conway played dumb: “He has said he’s not aware of that” to which Meyers replied “That concerns me.”

And Conway tried to brush off the gravity of the situation, and then got the facts wrong again:

“Well, guess what hasn’t happened, Seth, nobody has sourced it. They’re all unnamed, unspoken sources in the story…It also says that groups that wanted Hillary Clinton to win may have been behind the investigations themselves. And, most importantly, it says the FBI is trying to confirm it. So, nothing has been confirmed. And I have to say as an American citizen, regardless of your party or whether you don’t like politics at all which is many Americans, we should be concerned that intelligence officials leaked to the press and won’t go and tell the President-Elect or the President of the United States himself now, Mr. Obama, what the information is.” Speaking with Don Lemon on CNN, Carl Bernstein spoke about the gravity of the situation:

Meanwhile, Conway’s boss has been rage-bleating on Twitter, of course, and now appears to be AGAINST leaks when days ago he was praising Julian Assange.

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

As we know from Trump’s tweeting, when he’s attacking others, the statements are usually true of himself. Expect lots of questions for Trump about this at today’s press conference.