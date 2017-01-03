Towleroad

Leslie Jones: Simon & Schuster is ‘Spreading Hate’ by Publishing Milo Yiannopoulos’ Book

by Andy Towle
January 3, 2017 | 8:50am

Leslie Jones

Actress and comic Leslie Jones responded to news that Simon & Schuster offered homocon alt-right racist troll Milo Yiannopoulos a $250K book deal under its Threshold Books imprint.

Jones, who was the target of the racist vitriol which got Milo banned from Twitter, tweeted on Monday in response to the publisher’s defense of the deal.

RELATED: Simon & Schuster Threatened with Boycott for $250K Book Deal with Alt-Right Homocon Troll Milo Yiannopoulos

Simon & Schuster had defended the deal with Milo in a December 30 statement, claiming it does not condone discrimination or hate speech but says it does not bear responsibility for Milo’s opinions.

Tweeted Jones: “yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people.”

Added Jones:

Leslie Jones photo: Twitter.

