Leslie Jones: Simon & Schuster is ‘Spreading Hate’ by Publishing Milo Yiannopoulos’ Book

Actress and comic Leslie Jones responded to news that Simon & Schuster offered homocon alt-right racist troll Milo Yiannopoulos a $250K book deal under its Threshold Books imprint.

Jones, who was the target of the racist vitriol which got Milo banned from Twitter, tweeted on Monday in response to the publisher’s defense of the deal.

Simon & Schuster had defended the deal with Milo in a December 30 statement, claiming it does not condone discrimination or hate speech but says it does not bear responsibility for Milo’s opinions.

Tweeted Jones: “yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people.”

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

Added Jones:

I literally want to put hands to a jaw right now. So tired of stupid people!! And I can't say shit cause if I do I'm the "bitch"!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

Leslie Jones photo: Twitter.