Debra Messing Throws Cold Water on Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ Announcement

House GOP Guts Ethics Office, Because Where There are No Ethics, You Don’t Want Oversight

Over the weekend, actor Leslie Jordan, who played the sassy “frenemy” of Karen Walker on the hit sitcom Will & Grace, appeared to have spilled the beans on a revival of the beloved show in an interview.

Declared Jordan: “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Yesterday, Debra Messing said Jordan is mistaken: “Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks.”

Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks. https://t.co/NDmKoH2Iql — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 2, 2017

But where there are talks, there is hope.