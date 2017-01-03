Debra Messing Throws Cold Water on Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ Announcement

Over the weekend, actor Leslie Jordan, who played the sassy “frenemy” of Karen Walker on the hit sitcom Will & Grace, appeared to have spilled the beans on a revival of the beloved show in an interview.
Declared Jordan: “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”
Yesterday, Debra Messing said Jordan is mistaken: “Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks.”
But where there are talks, there is hope.