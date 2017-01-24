MN Governor Mark Dayton Collapses During ‘State of the State’ Speech: VIDEO

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton was delivering his ‘State of the State’ speech on Monday night when he began to slur his words and collapsed. The meeting was adjourned.

CNN reports that he will make the address again this morning at 11:15 am CT.

He briefly resumed speaking — touting the success of the Affordable Care Act and MNSure, the state’s health care marketplace — before he slumped onto the lectern. Video of the State of the State speech shows aides rushing to catch Dayton as he sinks toward the floor.

…Patrick Kessler, a reporter for CNN affiliate WCCO, tweeted that Dayton was conscious and “joking with paramedics.”Dayton “quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol and returned home” to spend time with his son and grandson, Tincher said.

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

Dayton, who was the state’s first governor to address a rally for LGBT rights and signed marriage equality and bullying legislation into law in Minnesota, turns 70 on Thursday.

Watch: