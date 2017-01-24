Towleroad

BREAKING: Randy Rainbow Schools Kellyanne Conway on ‘Alternative Facts’ (with a Song from ‘Cats’ of Course) – WATCH

MN Governor Mark Dayton Collapses During ‘State of the State’ Speech: VIDEO

by Andy Towle
January 24, 2017 | 7:55am

Mark Dayton

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton was delivering his ‘State of the State’ speech on Monday night when he began to slur his words and collapsed. The meeting was adjourned.

CNN reports that he will make the address again this morning at 11:15 am CT.

He briefly resumed speaking — touting the success of the Affordable Care Act and MNSure, the state’s health care marketplace — before he slumped onto the lectern. Video of the State of the State speech shows aides rushing to catch Dayton as he sinks toward the floor.

…Patrick Kessler, a reporter for CNN affiliate WCCO, tweeted that Dayton was conscious and “joking with paramedics.”Dayton “quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol and returned home” to spend time with his son and grandson, Tincher said.

Dayton, who was the state’s first governor to address a rally for LGBT rights and signed marriage equality and bullying legislation into law in Minnesota, turns 70 on Thursday.

Watch:

You Might Also Like