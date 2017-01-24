James Comey, USDA, Britney Spears, Charlotte, Markiplier, Matt Bomer, Kevin Keller: HOT LINKS

First Look at ‘The View UpStairs’, a Provocative New Musical About a Tragic Moment in LGBT History: WATCH

LIES TO LAWMAKERS. Trump tells congressional leaders that 3-5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote, though he has no evidence: “Two people familiar with the meeting said Trump spent about 10 minutes at the start of the bipartisan gathering rehashing the campaign.”

LOCKDOWN. USDA told to release no public-facing documents, effective immediately: “According to an email sent Monday morning and obtained by BuzzFeed News, the department told staff — including some 2,000 scientists — at the agency’s main in-house research arm, the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), to stop communicating with the public about taxpayer-funded work.”

KEPT. Donald Trump will keep James Comey as FBI director: “A decision to retain Mr. Comey would spare the president another potentially bruising confirmation battle. It also would keep Mr. Comey at the center of the F.B.I.’s investigation into several Trump associates and their potential ties with the Russian government.”

NATIONAL DAY OF PATRIOTIC DEVOTION. This is what Donald Trump has officially declared his inauguration day. “Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Jan. 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country — and to renew the duties of government to the people.”

PATHETIC. Trump tweets cropped photo of his inauguration to be displayed in the White House: “Hilariously, however, the image bears this inscription: “Swearing-In Ceremony Of Donald J. Trump – January 21st, 2017.” The 21st, of course, was Saturday – the day of the historic Women’s March that drew three times as many attendees as Hair Furor’s inauguration.”

A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas! pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017

BRITNEY EVER AFTER. Britney Spears prepares to shave her head in trailer for new Lifetime movie.

NORTH CAROLINA. Charlotte Mayor says GOP has threatened to dissolve her City Council for protecting LGBT rights: “[Charlotte Mayor Jennifer] Roberts said that during the wrangling over LGBT policy, multiple state legislators have made off-handed mention to her of the state’s authority to re-draw local government districts or dissolve city councils entirely. “They haven’t said, ‘We will,’ or ‘We’d think about it’—they’ve just said, ‘We could,’ ” Roberts said.”

ABANDONED HIS WIFE. The way Trump treated Melania on inauguration day was abhorrent.

I genuinely can't stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/NW7uOu96tO — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 23, 2017

LADY GAGA. A new album in October? “In a story on her upcoming Super Bowl performance, Forbes reports that she has a new LP slated for “early October” — less than a year after the release of Joanne.”

SUNDANCE. Matt Bomer is hanging out with a snowman at the Utah film fest.

MARK ‘MARKIPLIER; FISCHBACH. Youtube gamer raises $128,000 for the Human Rights Campaign. “Over the weekend, the YouTube gamer — who recently tied for sixth place with German Garmendia on Forbes‘ highest paid YouTube star list — launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the Human Rights Campaign. ”

Thank you all so much for such an fun stream! We ended up raising about $128,000 for the Human Rights Campaign, you are AMAZING! — Markiplier (@markiplier) January 23, 2017

EGOT. Guess who could become the youngest EGOT achiever on the Sunday of the Oscars?

TOM DALEY. Diver shares sexy Snapchat video.

RIVERDALE. Introducing Kevin Keller to the Archie reboot.

AND STILL I RISE. Singer-songwriter Eli Lieb whipped up this Maya Angelou montage: “I have always been inspired by Still I Rise. But as the world marched in the Women’s March Protest on Jan 21, it really spoke to me. I decided I wanted to make something to help people to continue feeling empowered and hopeful. Friends were sending me Women’s March footage all day from all over the country and it was truly inspiring. The way Maya Angelou speaks made it so easy for me to make this song around her inspiring words. Everyone has a way to help heal and empower, music is my way and I hope this helps.”

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Clarence Chen.