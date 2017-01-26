Towleroad

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Cancels Meeting with Donald Trump

by Andy Towle
January 26, 2017 | 12:14pm

Enrique Peña Nieto

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has canceled a meeting with Donald Trump following Trump’s executive order to start planning the construction of a border wall.

Tweeted Nieto:

“This morning we informed the White House we would not be attending a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the President of the United States. Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements on behalf of both nations.”

Nieto had said yesterday that Mexicans will not pay for the wall but he might still make the trip.

Anderson Cooper spoke last night with former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who again repeated his assertions that Mexicans “will not pay for that f**king wall.”

He added: “Trump is a different thing. He doesn’t seem to be an American. He is a false prophet who is taking that nation into the desert.”

