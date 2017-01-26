Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Cancels Meeting with Donald Trump

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has canceled a meeting with Donald Trump following Trump’s executive order to start planning the construction of a border wall.

Tweeted Nieto:

“This morning we informed the White House we would not be attending a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the President of the United States. Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements on behalf of both nations.”

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

México reitera su voluntad de trabajar con los Estados Unidos para lograr acuerdos en favor de ambas naciones. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Nieto had said yesterday that Mexicans will not pay for the wall but he might still make the trip.

Anderson Cooper spoke last night with former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who again repeated his assertions that Mexicans “will not pay for that f**king wall.”

He added: “Trump is a different thing. He doesn’t seem to be an American. He is a false prophet who is taking that nation into the desert.”