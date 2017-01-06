Michele Bachmann Can’t Wait for Trump to Reverse Obama’s ‘Evil’ Gay Rights Agenda: LISTEN

Former Rep. Michelle Bachmann sat down with Family Research Council hate group leader Tony Perkins to talk about how excited she is that Donald Trump will soon remove President Obama’s “evil” gay rights agenda, Right Wing Watch reports.

After Perkins asserted that “our government has been perverted to be used to advance an ungodly agenda,” Bachmann unloaded.

Said Bachmann:

“How does the State Department, how does the United States government bless or curse? You brought it up yourself with the State Department, where we’ve seen such evil come out of our State Department, unfortunately, where financial incentives are withheld from countries unless they advance, for instance, the gay agenda.

“In a country that doesn’t believe in the gay agenda but the Obama State Department has said, ‘You have to have a gay pride parade. You have to make sure that you can show us that ministers are marching in these gay pride parades.’ What? The U.S. government is telling another government that you have to have gay pride parades? That’s unbelievable. You won’t get your PEPFAR money, you won’t get your USAID money unless you follow our radical social agenda?

“You know, we laughed about this earlier. We conservatives are always blamed that we want to talk about social issues too much. That’s all the left will talk about, social issues. And yet they are willing to use U.S. tax money, in other words, your listeners’ hard-earned tax money, to beat over the head other nations to come into conformity with lifestyles and behaviors that we know can be detrimental to people and that don’t advance the American cause.”

Listen: