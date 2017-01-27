Towleroad

Missy Elliott is Back with a Hypnotic ‘I’m Better’ Video and a Tease for Something Bigger: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 27, 2017 | 8:47am

Missy Elliott better

Missy Elliott has released a new track called “I’m Better” and a glossy new video with a sci-fi aesthetic and an addictive beat.

Rolling Stone reports:

Directed by Elliott and Dave Meyers, the clip, produced and featuring a verse by Lamb, builds on Elliott’s future-forward off-kilter aesthetic. Swimming pools, exercise balls and rope are all cleverly repurposed for a video that nods as much to sci-fi as classic, Hype Williams-era hip-hop videos.

The track eschews high-energy, club-friendly beats in favor of a slow-burning, faucet drop production that always threatens to explode but maintains its even keel.

Watch:

Also on the docket, a new documentary about the rapper, which she teased with another new short clip:

