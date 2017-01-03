NAACP Sits In at Sen. Jeff Sessions Office Until He Withdraws from AG Consideration or They Are Arrested

The NAACP is holding a sit-in at Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions’ office until he withdraws from consideration for Attorney General or they are arrested.

AL.com reports:

Sessions was the U.S. attorney in Mobile in the mid-1980s when then-President Ronald Reagan nominated him for a federal judgeship. But the nomination failed amid allegations that Sessions made racist remarks toward a colleague, said the Ku Klux Klan was “O.K.” until he learned that members smoked marijuana and that he called the NAACP and liberal organizations “un-American” and “communist-inspired.”

“As a matter of conscience, the NAACP has chosen not to remain silent on this critical matter,” Birmingham NAACP head Hezekiah Johnson said outside Sessions’ Senate office in Birmingham. “Our main concern is centered around the reality of voter suppression. We have found no evidence of his ability, past or present, to be impartial and unbiased as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America, especially in the areas of civil rights, voting rights and equal protection under the law.”

Watch some Facebook video of the sit-in: