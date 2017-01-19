Towleroad

Check Out Nancy Sinatra’s Response When She Heard Her Father’s ‘My Way’ is Trump’s Inaugural Ball Song

by Andy Towle
January 19, 2017 | 8:55am

Nancy Sinatra

Donald and Melania Trump will be dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at the inaugural ball after being sworn in as president on Friday, and Nancy Sinatra, Frank’s daughter who was behind the classic “These Boots Were Made for Walking”, responded with a pitch perfect tweet.

The first line?

“And now, the end is near…”

Sinatra went on to temp her response, offering a message of hope:

