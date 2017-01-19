Check Out Nancy Sinatra’s Response When She Heard Her Father’s ‘My Way’ is Trump’s Inaugural Ball Song

Donald and Melania Trump will be dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at the inaugural ball after being sworn in as president on Friday, and Nancy Sinatra, Frank’s daughter who was behind the classic “These Boots Were Made for Walking”, responded with a pitch perfect tweet.
Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
The first line?
“And now, the end is near…”
Sinatra went on to temp her response, offering a message of hope:
Actually I'm wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don't believe anyone tries to be a bad president. https://t.co/BePN3n8otn
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
At this point I'm happy to have hope. My dad would say, "Don't despair." @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
The pendulum must swing back. @BenStancliff @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
We the people will still be here, standing together. @BenStancliff @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
You must show her by example that you won't quit. Hang tough. @BenStancliff @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
That's why I'm still out here when I should be sleeping. I'm really too old for this. 😋 @BenStancliff @gmbbrwells
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
We will stand together and try our best to prevail.🇺🇸 https://t.co/C7ePLrFXHJ
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017